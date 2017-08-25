Play

Sucre went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

All Sucre seems to do in his occasional opportunities is produce, as he's now hit safely in six of his last seven starts. The veteran backstop has proven to be an ideal complement to Wilson Ramos, contributing his trademark defense and also hitting an impressive .308 with runners in scoring position.

