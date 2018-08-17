Sucre is dealing with a very sore right wrist stemming from a check swing in Wednesday's game and could be headed to the disabled list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are likely to decide on Sucre's status by Saturday according to Topkin. The veteran backstop has been seeing semi-regular playing time in a platoon with Michael Perez since the trade of Wilson Ramos, but he's been able to capitalize on his bump in playing time -- Sucre is hitting just .118 (2-for-17) over his first eight games of August.