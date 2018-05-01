Sucre was taken for X-rays following Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sucre was hit by a pitch on the wrist during Monday's matchup, but stayed in the game after being examined by the team trainer. He appeared to be heading for X-rays after the game, so more news on his status should emerge in the near future.

