Rays' Jesus Sucre: Headed for X-rays
Sucre was taken for X-rays following Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sucre was hit by a pitch on the wrist during Monday's matchup, but stayed in the game after being examined by the team trainer. He appeared to be heading for X-rays after the game, so more news on his status should emerge in the near future.
