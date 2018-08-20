Sucre (wrist) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

The veteran backstop jumped back into action after four days of rest for a wrist injury he suffered on a check swing. Sucre had turned in serviceable production at the plate for the majority of the season, but he's endured a significant downturn thus far in August -- factoring in Sunday's hitless afternoon, he's just 2-for-21 with an RBI, a walk and a run over nine games during the month.