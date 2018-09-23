Sucre went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays.

After hitting his first homer of the season, Sucre is riding a five-game hit streak in which he's 8-for-18. He doesn't register fantasy value outside of AL-only and some deep-mixed, two-catcher games, though he's on a bit of a run right now that would justify using him as a rental. Sucre hasn't shown sweet plate work this year, though, dishing out a mere .218/.250/.264 triple slash with 17 RBI in 188 plate appearances.

