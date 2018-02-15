Rays' Jesus Sucre: Hopes to land in camp Friday
Sucre, who hasn't arrived at spring training yet due to visa issues, is expected to arrive Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It doesn't seem to be much of a problem facing the 29-year-old, although visa issues are usually worth monitoring until the player actually reaches camp. Once he arrives, Sucre will resume his normal role as the backup catcher for the Rays as he looks to build upon the .256 batting average and seven home runs he produced last season in a similar role.
