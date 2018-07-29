Sucre went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

The veteran backstop's second-inning two-bagger plated Mallex Smith and opened the scoring on the afternoon. Sucre had ceded starts the prior two games to the newly acquired Michael Perez, who's opened his big-league career swinging a hot bat. Sucre's defensive prowess behind the dish is still expected to keep him in the backup role once Wilson Ramos (hamstring) returns to action, a development that could transpire this coming week. However, should Ramos be moved at the trade deadline, Sucre projects to continue logging more frequent playing time in a platoon with Perez.