Sucre continues to feel soreness stemming from the right wrist injury he suffered on a mid-August check swing and may seek a second opinion, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sucre was out of action for a four-game span following the injury, and as is typically the case even when he's healthy, he's seen only sporadic playing time while filling the short side of a platoon with Michael Perez. The veteran backstop is slashing just .209/.248/.237 on the season, so any stint on the disabled list would have minimal fantasy impact.