Sucre is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sucre took over as the Rays' primary backstop shortly before the All-Star break after Wilson Ramos suffered a hamstring injury that ultimately landed the All-Star on the disabled list. After starting five of the last six games, Sucre will get a breather in the series finale as Adam Moore steps in to catch for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.