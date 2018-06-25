Sucre went 2-for-3 with two RBI from a double and also walked in an extra-innings win over the Yankees on Sunday.

The backup catcher had been struggling in recent starts, but he enjoyed one of his most productive days of the season at the plate Sunday. Sucre's two-bagger was only his second extra-base hit of the campaign, and his overall tally represented his fourth multi-hit effort of 2018. Sucre only sees a handful of starts per month on average, and his value to the Rays primarily rests in his defensive prowess behind the dish.