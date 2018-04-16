Rays' Jesus Sucre: Productive in Sunday's start
Sucre went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base during a 10-4 loss to the Phillies on Sunday.
The reserve backstop had gone hitless in his prior two starts, but he bounced back Sunday with his second two-hit day of the season. As was the case last season, Sucre figures to see only sporadic playing time as long as starter Wilson Ramos remains healthy.
