Sucre went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base during a 10-4 loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

The reserve backstop had gone hitless in his prior two starts, but he bounced back Sunday with his second two-hit day of the season. As was the case last season, Sucre figures to see only sporadic playing time as long as starter Wilson Ramos remains healthy.

