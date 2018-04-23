Sucre went 3-for-4 with a run in a win over the Twins on Sunday.

Sucre's playing time opportunities are typically sparse as Wilson Ramos' backup, yet he's been able to churn out three multi-hit outings already this season. The 29-year-old is valued first and foremost for his work behind the dish, but he's been able to make solid contributions with the bat thus far over a small sample, going 8-for-24 with two RBI, a walk and two runs.