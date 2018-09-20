Sucre is 5-for-8 with a double and two runs over his last two games, raising his average 22 points to .208 in the process.

The rare offensive surge has been a welcome sight after Sucre had seen his average dip all the way to .186 three games ago. The veteran backstop has been splitting time with Nick Ciuffo in the absence of Michael Perez (hamstring), with the latter still a candidate for return before the season is over.