Sucre was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alongside Sucre, fellow catcher Adam Moore was also outrighted to the minors in order to provide a couple additional 40-man roster spots for the Rays to protect younger prospects ahead of the Rule 5 draft. Across 73 games with the Rays this year, Sucre slashed .209/.247/.253 with 17 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories