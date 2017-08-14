Rays' Jesus Sucre: Singles, scores in loss
Sucre went 1-for-3 with a run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Indians.
The veteran backstop has now hit safely in each of his four August starts, notching a single in each of those games. Sucre has proven to be a viable fill-in for Wilson Ramos whenever the latter has gotten time off, hitting a respectable .254 with four home runs and 24 RBI in 150 plate appearances while also providing above-average defense.
