Sucre went 1-for-3 with a run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Indians.

The veteran backstop has now hit safely in each of his four August starts, notching a single in each of those games. Sucre has proven to be a viable fill-in for Wilson Ramos whenever the latter has gotten time off, hitting a respectable .254 with four home runs and 24 RBI in 150 plate appearances while also providing above-average defense.