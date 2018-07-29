Sucre is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sucre has alternated starts with Michael Perez behind the plate since the latter's acquisition Wednesday, and that trend seems likely to persist given their similar profiles as defense-first catchers. Both backstops' playing time will likely dwindle, however, once Wilson Ramos (hamstring) is cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list.