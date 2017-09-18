Sucre went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

The backup catcher's 373-foot shot to left in the sixth snapped a 2-2 tie and ended up being the difference in the ballgame. Sucre has a pair of two-hit outings in six September starts and is slashing .294/.294/.404 overall during the month -- a nice supplement to his solid defense behind the dish.