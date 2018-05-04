Rays' Jesus Sucre: Still out Friday
Sucre (forearm) remains out of the lineup Friday against Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sucre was hit in the wrist Monday against the Tigers and was removed from the game. His X-rays were negative, but he's yet to return to action. Of course, as a backup catcher, there's no guarantee he would have played in the last three games even if he wasn't injured, so it's difficult to tell the exact extent of his injury.
More News
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...