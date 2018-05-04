Sucre (forearm) remains out of the lineup Friday against Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sucre was hit in the wrist Monday against the Tigers and was removed from the game. His X-rays were negative, but he's yet to return to action. Of course, as a backup catcher, there's no guarantee he would have played in the last three games even if he wasn't injured, so it's difficult to tell the exact extent of his injury.