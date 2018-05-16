Sucre, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI from a sacrifice groundout in a win over the Royals on Tuesday, is just 1-for-10 since returning to the lineup from a forearm injury on May 8.

The reserve backstop was hit by a pitch in the forearm on April 30 and didn't make another appearance until the May 8th contest against the Braves, a span of five games. Sucre is primarily lauded for his work behind the dish, but prior to his current downturn, he'd generated a solid .281 average over his first 32 at-bats.