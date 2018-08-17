Sucre said his sore right wrist is feeling better, and he managed to take 20 swings Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sucre injured his wrist on a check swing during Wednesday's game, and he's been considered day-to-day ever since. A decision on whether he'll require a stint on the disabled list is expected to come Saturday, but it's good news that Sucre participated in some baseball activities prior to Friday's series opener.