Sucre said his sore right wrist is feeling better, and he managed to take 20 swings Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sucre injured his wrist on a check swing during Wednesday's game, and he's been considered day-to-day ever since. A decision on whether he'll require a stint on the disabled list is expected to come Saturday, but it's good news that Sucre participated in some baseball activities prior to Friday's series opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories