Sucre went 3-for-5 with three RBI from a two-run double and a run-scoring single in an extra-inning loss to the Twins on Sunday.

Sucre put together his best offensive outing of the season out his usual spot at the bottom of the order. The reserve backstop closed out the All-Star break with five RBI over his last two games, as he'd also plated a pair of runs in Saturday's blowout win after having entered the game for Wilson Ramos (hamstring). With Ramos' health and even future with the team in doubt at present, it's conceivable Sucre continues enjoying an expanded role coming out of the All-Star break.