Rays' Jesus Sucre: Three-RBI day Sunday
Sucre went 3-for-5 with three RBI from a two-run double and a run-scoring single in an extra-inning loss to the Twins on Sunday.
Sucre put together his best offensive outing of the season out his usual spot at the bottom of the order. The reserve backstop closed out the All-Star break with five RBI over his last two games, as he'd also plated a pair of runs in Saturday's blowout win after having entered the game for Wilson Ramos (hamstring). With Ramos' health and even future with the team in doubt at present, it's conceivable Sucre continues enjoying an expanded role coming out of the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...