Sucre is hitting .278 (5-for-18) with a home run, two RBI, a walk and a run in eight spring training games.

The solid line at the plate combined with Sucre's typically strong work behind the dish leaves him well-positioned for a second consecutive season as the veteran backup to Wilson Ramos. Sucre displayed a penchant for making good use of his sporadic playing time opportunities in his first Rays campaign last season, finishing with career highs in extra-base hits (13), homers (seven) and RBI (35) over 192 plate appearances. However, with Ramos at full health to open the new season, Sucre is likely in for at least a slight drop in playing time in 2018.