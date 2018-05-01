Rays' Jesus Sucre: X-rays come back negative
X-rays confirmed that Sucre (wrist) didn't break any bones after being hit by a pitch Monday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sucre's X-rays came back negative following Monday's matchup, meaning he won't be forced to miss significant time. He stated that his wrist is sore, and he'll likely be re-evaluated prior to Tuesday's game to determine whether he'll be available, as the everyday starter behind the dish, Wilson Ramos (leg), has been held out of the lineup for the last two days.
