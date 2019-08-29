Rays' Jhon Diaz: Signs with Rays
Diaz signed with the Rays on Thursday, contrary to previous reports that he had agreed to sign with the Yankees, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez reported back on July 2 that Diaz had agreed to a $1.2 million deal with New York, but that apparently fell through. Diaz has a short, stocky build, which is atypical for a seven-figure signee in this market, but he has average or better tools across the board. He is a left-handed hitter with an advanced approach. Diaz can barrel balls to all fields and makes contact at a good clip. He has plus speed now, but could slow down before he reaches the majors.
