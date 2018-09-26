Choi (ear/head) is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

As expected, Choi will receive a day off after being removed from Tuesday's contest following a collision at home plate with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. Choi needed stitches to address a left ear laceration and experienced concussion-like symptoms after the game, but wasn't officially diagnosed with a concussion, according to Juan Toribio of The Athletic. Choi will remain in the MLB's concussion protocol for now, and if he ends up being diagnosed with the concussion, it's unlikely that he'll play again this season. C.J. Cron will replace Choi as the Rays' designated hitter Wednesday.