Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Choi (ear/head) is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
As expected, Choi will receive a day off after being removed from Tuesday's contest following a collision at home plate with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. Choi needed stitches to address a left ear laceration and experienced concussion-like symptoms after the game, but wasn't officially diagnosed with a concussion, according to Juan Toribio of The Athletic. Choi will remain in the MLB's concussion protocol for now, and if he ends up being diagnosed with the concussion, it's unlikely that he'll play again this season. C.J. Cron will replace Choi as the Rays' designated hitter Wednesday.
More News
-
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Receives stitches and has concussion-like symptoms•
-
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Leaves after home plate collision•
-
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Remains out Sunday•
-
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Exits game with injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...