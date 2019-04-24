Choi (personal) was activated from the restricted list Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Choi is back with the Rays ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Royals after missing Tuesday's contest for personal reasons. The hefty first baseman, who is hitting .286/.387/.444 with a homer and six RBI through 19 games this season, should be available off the bench. Andrew Velazquez was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

