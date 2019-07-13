Choi (ankle) was activated from the injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He will presumably slot in as either the first baseman or designated hitter, with Nate Lowe occupying the other role going forward. That said, Lowe's presence on the roster will likely lead to slightly more off days for Choi over the rest of the season.

