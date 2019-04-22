Manager Kevin Cash said Choi (calf) is "totally available" if needed Monday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi exited Saturday's game against the Red Sox with left calf tightness, and while he's out of the lineup for a second straight game Monday, the slugger is apparently feeling much better. The Rays would like to give Choi another day off if possible, though the fact that he's available off the bench suggests he's nearing a return.