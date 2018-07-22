Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Blasts ninth-inning homer in loss
Choi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Rays' loss to the Marlins.
The veteran is just 3-for-18 in his first five games with Tampa Bay, but his second extra-base hit cut the club's two-run deficit in half during the final inning before the Rays fell to Miami. After a two-hit debut July 11, Choi had gone 0-for-10 in his three subsequent starts but should find at least part-time duty for the near future. Some AL-only fantasy players could find value in that situation, though his .208/.255/.458 line in 51 plate appearances isn't appealing.
