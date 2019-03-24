Choi went 3-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and two RBI overall in an 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Tigers on Saturday.

Choi vaulted his spring average to .378 with Saturday's perfect day at the plate. The 27-year-old is already slated to log plenty of time at designated hitter, but he's also set to fill in at first base early in the season as part of the domino effect of Matt Duffy's absence due to a hamstring injury. Starting first baseman Yandy Diaz is slated to occasionally fill in for Duffy at the hot corner, which will leave Choi poised for some starts in the field.