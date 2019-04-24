Choi said Wednesday that his calf is feeling fine, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Choi was activated from the restricted list ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Royals, though he ultimately wasn't used, with the Rays instead turning to Michael Perez at first base after Joey Wendle (wrist) exited with an injury. It doesn't sound like the decision was injury related, and with an off day Thursday, Choi should be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Red Sox.