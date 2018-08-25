Choi went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three runs in a win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Choi was outstanding while hitting out of the heart of the lineup, extending what has been an impressive stretch of hot hitting. The 27-year-old has now hit safely in 10 straight starts, boosting his season average a full 50 points to .263 in the process. Choi continues to enjoy regular playing time, and his current .263/.341/.474 line that's partly comprised of seven extra-base hits (five doubles, two home runs) and six RBI is indicative of the well-rounded production he's offering.