Choi went 3 for 5 hitting out of the third spot in the lineup.

Choi's line since being dealt to Tampa Bay for Brad Miller is now up to .284/.368/.480 over 117 plate appearances. If there is a righty starter on the mound, Choi is in the linupe and he continues to keep the line moving along. Tonight was his fourth multi-hit contest in his last eight games.

