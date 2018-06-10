Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Dealt to Tampa Bay
Choi was traded from the Brewers to the Rays on Sunday in exchange for Brad Miller and cash considerations.
Choi had been sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier on Sunday, but he'll head to Triple-A Durham following the trade. He's been shipped back and forth between the minors and the big leagues this season, slashing .233/.281/.500 with two homers and five RBI through 12 games as a Brewer.
