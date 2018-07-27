Choi went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Choi has enjoyed a regular role since being recalled from Triple-A Durham on July 10, going 9-for-32 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored. He will almost certainly never face lefties -- he has just 10 at-bats against them in his career -- and has a .405 slugging percentage in 185 career at-bats, so expectations should be limited despite his relatively impressive run recently.

