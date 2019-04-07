Choi went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single and an RBI double in a loss to the Giants on Saturday.

Choi's season-opening hot streak continued in fine fashion, with the 27-year-old accounting for half of his team's runs on the afternoon. Choi has feasted on Giants pitching over the first two games of the interleague matchup, going 5-for-8 with a pair of two-baggers and Saturday's two RBI.