Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Expected to return Friday
Choi (back) is expected to play Friday against the Orioles, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Choi tweaked his back while taking a swing earlier in the week, but he's been cleared to rejoin the lineup after taking a couple of days to rest and recover. Through three games this spring, Choi is 1-for-5 with a 1:2 K:BB.
