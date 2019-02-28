Choi (back) is expected to play Friday against the Orioles, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Choi tweaked his back while taking a swing earlier in the week, but he's been cleared to rejoin the lineup after taking a couple of days to rest and recover. Through three games this spring, Choi is 1-for-5 with a 1:2 K:BB.

