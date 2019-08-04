Choi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

He'll cede first-base duties to platoon mate Jesus Aguilar with the Marlins bringing a lefty (Caleb Smith) to the hill for the series finale. Choi has taken over as the Rays' primary leadoff man against right-handed pitching over the past two weeks, producing an impressive .993 OPS in his seven starts out of that lineup spot.