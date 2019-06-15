Choi went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and two runs in a 9-4 victory against the Angels on Friday.

The 28-year-old entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth and received three at-bats. He singled during his first plate appearance in the sixth and then homered the next inning. Choi has eight home runs, three of which have come in his last seven games. He is also batting .287 with 18 extra-base hits, 27 RBI, 25 runs and one steal in 195 at-bats this season.