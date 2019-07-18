Choi isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi went 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 1, and he'll head to the bench for the last half of the twin bill. Nate Lowe draws the start at first base and will hit third in Choi's stead.

