Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Idle against lefty
Choi is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Minnesota is bringing a southpaw (Martin Perez) to the hill for the series finale, so Choi and three other lefty-hitting regulars (Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Joey Wendle) will hit the bench. With Choi resting, Travis d'Arnaud will receive a turn at first base and act as Tampa Bay's leadoff hitter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...