Choi is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Minnesota is bringing a southpaw (Martin Perez) to the hill for the series finale, so Choi and three other lefty-hitting regulars (Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Joey Wendle) will hit the bench. With Choi resting, Travis d'Arnaud will receive a turn at first base and act as Tampa Bay's leadoff hitter.