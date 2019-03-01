Rays' Ji-Man Choi: In Friday's lineup
Choi (back) is in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Orioles, Rays broadcaster Neil Solondz reports.
Choi missed a couple days of spring action because of his setback, but he will return to action Friday as expected. Choi will play first base and occupy the third spot in the batting order for the Rays.
