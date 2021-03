Choi, who took swings in the batting cage and played catch Wednesday, reported Thursday his knee felt "back to normal", Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

It's certainly encouraging the sidelined first baseman's knee appeared to tolerate Wednesday's activity well, but Choi will still begin the season on the 10-day injured list. Yandy Diaz and Yoshi Tsutsugo are slated to be the primary fill-ins at first base while Choi remains sidelined.