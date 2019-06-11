Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 6-2 win over Oakland.

Choi's seventh home run of the season gave the Rays a 6-0 lead in the eighth inning after the team hit two-run shots in both the sixth and seventh frames. The 28-year-old lefty has been stellar in June, going 12-for-25 (.480 average) with two long balls and five RBI.

