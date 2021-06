Choi was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left groin strain. The move is retroactive to June 3.

Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday the 31-year-old's groin issue hadn't improved after receiving treatment, so it's not a major surprise he's ending up on the injured list. Choi doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but he'll be eligible to be activated June 13. Yandy Diaz should handle the bulk of the reps at first base in the meantime for Tampa Bay.