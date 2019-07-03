Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Lands on injured list
Choi was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Choi hasn't been a standout bat for the Rays this season but has been perfectly capable, hitting .266/.351/.423 with nine homers in 70 games. His absence could mean more starts for Yandy Diaz at first base, opening up the hot corner for Joey Wendle, though the Rays have several flexible options on their roster so multiple configurations are possible. One of those options, utility man Michael Brosseau, was recalled to take his place on the roster. It's not yet clear when Choi is expected to return.
