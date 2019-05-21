Choi was a late addition to Tuesday's lineup against the Dodgers, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports. He will hit third and play first base against lefty Clayton Kershaw.

Without the platoon advantage, Choi was originally slated to sit this one out, but Yandy Diaz (wrist) was a late scratch. Once Diaz is fully healthy, Choi should continue to sit against tough lefties.