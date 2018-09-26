Choi exited Tuesday's game after colliding with Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez at home plate, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Choi was thrown out attempting to score from first base on Brandon Lowe's double during the third inning, and left the field with his head bleeding after the collision with Sanchez. Jake Bauers too over at first base for the Rays.

