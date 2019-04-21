Choi left Saturday's game against the Red Sox with left calf tightness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The description of the issue as "tightness" seems to indicate that Rays don't expect a long absence, though more may become clear after further tests. If Choi is forced to miss an extended period, Yandy Diaz would likely play first base on a regular basis, with Daniel Robertson playing third base more frequently.

