Choi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Choi is sitting against a right-handed starting pitcher (Michael Wacha) for the third time in five matchups, signaling that he no longer has a hold on a strong-side platoon role. Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes should continue to cut into his opportunities to face right-handed pitching while Choi is holding down a lowly .391 OPS since the All-Star break.